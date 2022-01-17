South Korean leader hails K-pop impact on Mideast trip

Dubai: South Korea’s soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour expected to focus on business and trade opportunities.

K-pop stars have "charmed the world", the president said at Dubai’s Expo in the United Arab Emirates, the first leg of a trip that will also take him to Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Moon talked up the Korean pop music, TV and film that has become wildly popular in many countries across the globe, including in nations in the Middle East.