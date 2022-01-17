WHO vows to keep demanding aid access to Tigray

Geneva: The World Health Organisation vowed on Sunday to continue demanding aid access to Ethiopia’s war-ravaged Tigray region despite a complaint from Addis Ababa against the WHO chief.

Ethiopia’s government said Friday it had asked the UN health agency to investigate its leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus -- a former Ethiopian health and foreign affairs minister -- for "harmful misinformation" and "misconduct", accusing him of backing rebels in his native Tigray. The WHO said Sunday it was "aware that the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dispatched a note verbale".