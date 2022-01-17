Most tragedies are a result of government negligence or the undisciplined behaviour of people. Countless people have pointed out the problems people will face in upcoming times. However, all advice and warnings have fallen on deaf ears. As a result, people suffer. The recent tragedy in Murree was evidently a result of the callousness of the incumbent government and the relevant government departments. However, as always, political parties are playing the ‘blame game’. Who then is responsible for the tragedy: the government or the opposition? Such incidents happen across the country on varying degrees. Others have died in other similar situations. The authorities concerned should fulfil their responsibilities and duties so no more lives are lost pointlessly.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana