PhD degrees for five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars here on Saturday.

According to detail, Sumera Kanwal d/o Habib Ullah Khan has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of

her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Critical Thinking Skills on Misconceptions of Students in Learning Mathematics at Elementary School level’, Tehreem Arshad d/o Rana M Arshad in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis

entitled ‘Psychosocial

Predictors of Quality of Life and Management of Mild Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults’, Bushra Fatima d/o Sh Maqbool Elahi in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled ‘China’s Engagement in Central Asia: The Beginning of a New Great Game (2001-2020)’, Adnan Zahid s/o Zahid Ul Quyyum in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Agronomy) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Modelling Dynamics of Soil Organic Carbon Under Conventional and Conservation Tillage in Rice Wheat Cropping System of Punjab Pakistan’ and Shahid Pervez s/o Abdul Kareem in the subject of Space Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Studying Ozone Variability, Trends and Climatology Over Pakistan Using Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System’.