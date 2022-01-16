Six DCs among 12 transferred

LAHORE: Punjab government on Saturday issued orders of transfer and postings of 12 officials including six deputy commissioners on administrative grounds.

According to notification issued here Saturday, Azfar Zia (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Deputy Commissioner Layyah has been transferred and directed to report to Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders. M Shahbaz Hussain (PMS (ex-PCSVBS-19), Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Sargodha has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Layyah, vice Azfar Zia, transferred.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi (PMS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders. Salman Khan (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary Personal Staff Officer to Chief Minister, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Khanewal, in his own pay and scale vice Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi transferred. Wajid Ali Shah (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Deputy Commissioner, Sahiwal has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders M Awais Malik (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Office, Punjab S&GAD transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner. Sahiwal, in his own pay and scale vice Wajid Ali Shah transferred.

Ms Nabila Irfan (PAS/BS-19), Commissioner, Narowal S&GAD transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders. Ms Saba Asghar Ali (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister Office, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Narowal, in her own pay and scale vice Ms Nabila Irfan transferred. Ahmer Nike (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner, Rajanpur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, against a vacant post. Adnan Mahmood Awan (PAS/BS-18), awaiting posting in S&GAD, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajanpur, in his own pay and scale, vice Ahmer Nike transferred.

Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan (PMS (ex-PCSsyBS-19), Deputy Commissioner, Hafizabad has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders. M Asif Raza (PAS/BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Finance Department has been transferred, and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Hafizabad in his own pay and scale vice Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, transferred.