Man attempts suicide

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated reconstruction work at the Gizri Football Stadium.The...
District Malir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious criminal for his involvement in more than 100...
Police have found a huge cache of rusted war weapons buried in the ground at a warehouse in Karachi’s old city area....
The judicial magistrate of the West district on Saturday indicted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of provincial...
Several encroachments and unauthorised constructions have been made in unplanned areas of Golden Town, Green Town,...
As part of preparations to put up a power show in the city on February 6 to mark the death anniversaries of its former...
Comments