Sunday January 16, 2022
Karachi

Man attempts suicide

January 16, 2022

A 40-year-old man, Rehan, son of Saeed, apparently attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a knife at a house located in the Bohrapir area within the limits of the Eidgah police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

