Hostel, other facilities opened at Swat hospital

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated different development projects, including hostel, lecture theatres, laboratories, auditorium and other facilities in Saidu Medical College which have been completed at a cost of Rs1.1 billion.

He also inaugurated the newly established Cath lab and Regional Blood Centre at Saidu Teaching Hospital, which have been completed at a cumulative cost of Rs410 million.

The chief minister also performed ground-breaking of the hospital block, college block and boundary wall of Saidu College of Dentistry, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs710 million.

Addressing the ceremony held at Saidu Medical College, the chief minister said that the establishment of Dental College in Swat was undoubtedly a historic step as it was the longstanding demand of the people of Malakand, which has been fulfilled today.

He said that the people of the whole Malakand division would benefit from this college. The incumbent government had increased seats in medical colleges from 1300 to 1750, he added.

Mahmood Khan said the Sehat Card Plus scheme was being made more comprehensive as free treatment of kidney diseases had been included in the scheme whereas liver transplantation, treatment of cancer and free OPD services would also be included soon. Highlighting the development strategy of his government, Mahmood Khan said that previous chief ministers concentrated only on their respective districts whereas his government was working for the uniform development of the whole province including newly merged tribal districts.

The chief minister said that the medical colleges would also be established in Charsadda, Buner, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra and other districts of the province in order to provide opportunities of medical education to people in their own districts.

Commitments made to the people were being fulfilled one by one, he said, adding that tourist activities were in full swing in the province due to policies of the incumbent government for promoting the tourism industry in the province, he added.

Around 2.7 million domestic and foreign tourists visited the tourist sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last season, he said, adding that the provincial government had earned Rs 66 billion in the season.

The chief minister said that work was in progress under a long-term strategy to resolve the issues of militancy-hit districts of Swat which on completion would provide an all time solution to the issues being faced by the people of Swat. He said that the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II would also be performed next month.

A project has been approved to resolve the longstanding issue of clean drinking water for Mingora city, he said, adding that the loans up to 0.5 million were being provided to youth for self-employment. Similarly, he added that payment of monthly stipend to Aaima Karam has been started.

Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan, Members Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakim Khan, Azizullah Garan, Mian Sharafat and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony Chief Executive Saidu Group of Hospital Dr Israrul Haq and Project Director Saidu Dental College Dr Muhammad Tariq highlighted the performance and future course of action of the institution.