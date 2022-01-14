QWP to have seat adjustments in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Khan Sherpao has authorised former provincial minister Abrar Hussain Tanoli to field the party’s contenders and make seat adjustments with other political parties for the second phase of the local government elections.

“We will field our aspirants for tehsils chairmen’s offices in the district and will also make seat adjustments if needed,” Tanoli told reporters in Oghi on Thursday.

He said that a party’s meeting in this regard was held in Peshawar, with Aftab Sherpao in the chair. “Our party is in a position to secure two of five tehsil chairmen offices in the district,” Tanoli said.

He said that some leaders of political parties contacted had him while others were being contacted by him for the seat adjustment in the second phase.