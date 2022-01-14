Cold wave to persist

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold/partly cloudy in upper areas. They predicted that dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped
to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 6.3°C and maximum was 18°C.
SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road...
SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two...
SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists...
SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and...
Comments