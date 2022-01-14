Cold wave to persist

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold/partly cloudy in upper areas. They predicted that dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped

to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 6.3°C and maximum was 18°C.