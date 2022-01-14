Demo held for creation of Hazara province

ISLAMABAD: The Province Hazara Movement on Thursday staged a demonstration to press its demand for the creation of the Hazara province.

Former minister and PMLN leader Sardar Muhammad Yousuf led the protesters who turned up in large numbers PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Talha Mahmood, Ali Gohar Baloch MNA, former federal minister Aftab Shaikh, Senator Pir Sabir, Professor Sajjad Qamar and others addressed the protesters. Yousuf regretted that a bill relating to the Hazara province has been pending with the National Assembly for the last two years.

He said the Province Hazara Movement would hold a demonstration in Karachi on January 23, followed by protests in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batagram and Kohistan. "We will stage a sit-in in front of the parliament if our demand is not met," he said, adding that all political parties are united for the creation of the Hazara province.

Pir Sabir Shah said the creation of new provinces on the administrative basis is need of the hour. Ahsan Iqbal said the selected PTI government on assuming power has backed out of its promise to create the Hazara province.