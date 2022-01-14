PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the university scholars. Anam Muzamill, daughter of Muzamill Javed, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Media and Crime Narratives: Influence of Televised Crime Content on Viewers Risk Perception’, Muhammad Habib Ul Haq, son of Muhammad Siddique, in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Recycling Potential Assessment of Asphalt Roads in Lahore’, Rabia Nawaz, daughter of Muhammad Nawaz, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Analysis of Hepatitis C Virus Epistasis and Viral Evolution Through Whole Genome Mass Sequencing from Pakistani Isolates’, Sajjad Asif, son of Zawar Ahmad, in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Tradition of Popular Novel in Urdu’ and Sidra Khan, daughter of Asmat Khan, in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Chemical Bath Deposition (CBD) of Doped and Un-Doped BaTiO3 ¬Thin Films’.
