Crackdown on vehicles with illegal number plates ordered

LAHORE: CTO Muntazir Mehdi has said instead of issuing fine tickets to violators, cases will be registered for tampering with number plates, placing fake, bogus and illegal green number plates.

Cases will be registered under Motor Vehicle Ordinance 97A, according to which those who tamper with number plates could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to Rs200,000, and manufacturers could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to Rs100,000. From Monday, massive crackdown will be ensured against such vehicles, Muntazir added. Around 17 joint action teams of traffic police and excise department have been formed for the operation. No excuse will be accepted for unavailability of number plates. However, all vehicles with number plates as per excise pattern will not be challaned, the CTO said.