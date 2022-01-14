Crackdown on vehicles with illegal number plates ordered

LAHORE: CTO Muntazir Mehdi has said instead of issuing fine tickets to violators, cases will be registered for tampering with number plates, placing fake, bogus and illegal green number plates.
Cases will be registered under Motor Vehicle Ordinance 97A, according to which those who tamper with number plates could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to Rs200,000, and manufacturers could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to Rs100,000. From Monday, massive crackdown will be ensured against such vehicles, Muntazir added. Around 17 joint action teams of traffic police and excise department have been formed for the operation. No excuse will be accepted for unavailability of number plates. However, all vehicles with number plates as per excise pattern will not be challaned, the CTO said.
Rawalpindi: Heavy traffic jams on roads especially during peak hours are creating problems for the citizen and the...
Islamabad: Women Workers Alliance and 13 Chambers of Commerce and Industry joined hands for a collaborative,...
LAHORE: The International Business Professional Corporation has offered Pakistani business community to export...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the university scholars. Anam Muzamill, daughter of Muzamill...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the economic difficulties are being...
LAHORE: Robbers took away Rs2.5 million cash from a citizen in the Nawab Town police area on Thursday. The victim...
Comments