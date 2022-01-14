 
Friday January 14, 2022
Spain caps Covid self-test kit price over rising criticism

By AFP
January 14, 2022
Madrid: Spain on Thursday agreed to cap the cost of Covid self-testing antigen kits at just under three euros after the government came under increasing pressure from critics over high prices.

The measure, which comes into force on Saturday, follows weeks of pressure over the soaring price of home tests with customers paying between 7 and 12 euros for a single test.

