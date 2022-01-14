UK suspects Chinese spy active in parliament

London: British security services have warned MPs that a suspected Chinese agent "knowingly engaged in political interference activities" inside parliament, authorities said on Thursday.

The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed that it had emailed MPs to tell them of the incident, in consultation with the security services. "The Speaker takes the security of members and the democratic process very seriously, which is why he issued this notice in consultation with the security services," a spokeswoman for Hoyle said.

The notice named the suspect as Christine Lee, saying she had "knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party".