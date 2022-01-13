Johar Town bomb blast case: Four get death sentence on nine counts

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted five accused involved in the Johar Town bomb blast case.

The court handed down death sentence on nine counts to four men Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Ziaullah and Sajjad, besides awarding five years imprisonment to Ayesha Gull. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta convicted the accused after charges were proved against the accused. The court announced the verdict at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The court conducted the trial at jail due to security reasons and reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by the parties concerned two days earlier. The court recorded statements of 56 prosecution witnesses during the proceedings whereas the forensic evidence and CCTV footage were made part of the record.

The Counterterrorism Department had registered a case against Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Ayesha Gull, Ziaullah and Sajjad. On June 23, 2021, a powerful blast in Johar Town had killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.