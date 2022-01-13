PSL 7 to be live streamed for Android, iOS users

KARACHI: The seventh season of Pakistan Super League will be live streamed on Tapmad App (Android or iOS).

Tapmad acquired the rights to digital broadcast in HD format from PCB in the recently held bid.

Tapmad has been the digital streaming partner of PSL since its first season. This year, Tapmad is offering new users with one-week free trial.

CEO Tapmad Yassir Pasha said: “Tapmad is proud to be streaming PSL for the seventh consecutive year. Our subscribers will now be able to stream the entire HBL PSL 7 season live in HD and Ad Free exclusively on Tapmad.”