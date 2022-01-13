Not brand conscious

Those in Pakistan who are capable of thinking – rare as that may be – want to know the effectiveness and performance of the incumbent rulers. They are not concerned with this ‘brand’ or that, but rather with the government’s performance in office. Imran Khan and his team must understand that being popular and being effective are not the same. No doubt, Imran Khan as ‘Imran Khan’, may be one of the most popular people in the country, but as Prime Minister, one does not think so. How can the country prosper under the leadership of the ‘brands’ in power when they are devoid of vision and mission? Many people are not optimistic about the country rising to the status of ‘great nation’ – not when most of its leaders fail to think in terms of humanity and unity, and instead focus on ethnicity, cast and sect.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Murree witnessed a disaster that culminated in the needless deaths of at least 23 people. It is high time that the...
The increasing number of street crimes and dacoities in major cities of Sindh like Hyderabad and Karachi are mostly...
Pakistan has everything an agricultural economy may need: four seasons, wide plains and well-planned water ways....
This refers to the news report ‘Fighting tax evasion’ by Mansoor Ahmad . The writer has suggested using NADRA data...
I live on a street that is quite close to a bus stand. The street is mostly crowded during the day. But at night my...
The road from the Ghazi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to Ghazi has been under ‘repairs’ for several...
Comments