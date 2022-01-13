Not brand conscious

Those in Pakistan who are capable of thinking – rare as that may be – want to know the effectiveness and performance of the incumbent rulers. They are not concerned with this ‘brand’ or that, but rather with the government’s performance in office. Imran Khan and his team must understand that being popular and being effective are not the same. No doubt, Imran Khan as ‘Imran Khan’, may be one of the most popular people in the country, but as Prime Minister, one does not think so. How can the country prosper under the leadership of the ‘brands’ in power when they are devoid of vision and mission? Many people are not optimistic about the country rising to the status of ‘great nation’ – not when most of its leaders fail to think in terms of humanity and unity, and instead focus on ethnicity, cast and sect.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad