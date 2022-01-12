Railways starts reefer freight train

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) launched a reefer freight train aiming to generate more revenue by providing economical freight solutions in the country, a statement said on Tuesday.

A first-ever by PR, the new operational phase began with one train a week with plans to operate twelve trains in a month. Railways eyes freight trains minimising the delivery time and reducing emissions to the atmosphere of greenhouse gasses.

"As more and more road-based reefer cargo finds its way to more economically and environmentally viable options. Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL) reefer block train system can generate billions of rupees annually in revenue for Pakistan Railways if the containerized freight trains are operated on schedule."

According to PR, on average, railroads are three to four times more fuel efficient than trucks. That means moving freight by rail instead of trucks lowers greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75 percent, it added.

The freight train, started in collaboration with Marine Group of Companies, departed from dry port of Marine International Container Terminal (MICT) Prem Nagar, Lahore and arrived at Wazir Mansion railway station in Karachi. It had carried 24 units - 40 feet reefers of CMA CGM Pakistan.

The cold chain solution was enabled by Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) that facilitates the rail infrastructure operated by Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL) and CMA CGM.