The death of 23 people in Murree signals unparalleled levels of mismanagement. The administration failed to assess the gravity of situation in time, leaving people stranded all night.
The influx of tourists was not unexpected. It should have been controlled at checkpoints. Despite hefty allocations to the relevant bodies from taxpayers’ money, rescue was not provided in time. As always, an inquiry has been ordered, but as always, it is not expected to have any result. Since there is no accountability of the government, we will probably have to face such tragidies in the future too.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
