Education body decides to go ahead with boycott of classes in ICT

Islamabad: The General Body of Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) on Monday unanimously decided to go ahead with boycott classes at all government's educational institutions till withdrawal of clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

The FGEJAC Chairman, Fazal-e-Moula chaired a crucial General Body meeting here which was attend by thousands of male and principals, vice principals, heads of middle and primary schools, senior and junior teachers and non-teaching staff.

"This is unanimous decision of the General Body that boycott of classes will continue till the controversial clause of the ordinance which placed the FDE employees under the Islamabad mayor is withdrawn," the FGEJAC spokesman in a statement after the meeting said.

The meeting maintained that earlier, the boycott of classes was end d last month on Government's assurance but to no avail. "Now the stoppage of the academic activity federal government educational institutions lies on the Government," the statement said.

It was also decided that the Action Committee would meet with the Prime Minister or any forum authorized by him. The FGEJAC which earlier called off boycott of classes on December 8 but their demand is yet to be met. The FGEJAC now decided to observe boycott of classes from January 10, the decision which was okayed by the General Body on Monday. The deadlock prevailed even after two rounds of talks between the local PTI MNAs and FGEJAC which were held on Friday last.

The FGEJAC also asked parents to keep their children at home as there would be no classes from Monday onwards. Meanwhile, the Director Academics of the Federal Directorate of Educational (FDE) wrote a letter to Area Education Officers (AEOs) and Principals to ensure conduct of classes. But interestingly, the AEOs and Principals themselves were on strike and attended FGEJAC General Body meeting.