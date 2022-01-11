Pet lion mauls 11-year-old boy in Gujarat

GUJARAT: A spine-chilling incident took place in Adawal area where a pet lion mauled an 11-year-old kid and severely injured his arm on Monday. According to the rescue team, the kid was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by the lion. As a result, one of the boy's arms ended up being severely injured.
The boy told police that he went to see the lion along with his cousin, while the incident took place when he went near the lion’s cage. Per the police reports, a man has been arrested and a case has been filed against him for keeping wild animals as a pet in accordance with the Wildlife Act. “A case has been registered against landowner named Fayaz along with two of his workers," police said, adding that one of them has been arrested.
LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in a house under suspicious circumstances in Shera Kot on Monday. The...
LAHORE: Around nine people died, whereas 854 were injured in 818 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
FAISALABAD: City Traffic Police started a program to teach free motorcycle driving to women. The program started with...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday has urged the nation to...
LAHORE: Special Economic Zone committee of M3 Industrial City has approved three companies for zone enterprise status...
SUKKUR: As many as 10 live surgeries were performed during the three-day Workshop on Paediatric Urology and...
Comments