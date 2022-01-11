PTI swaps parliamentary party leader, Karachi president

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday swapped its parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly and the president of its Karachi chapter as part of its efforts to restructure the party in the city and improve its performance in the provincial legislature.

PTI Sindh President and federal minister Ali Zaidi appointed Khurrum Sher Zaman, who was the party’s Karachi president, as parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly. Zaman is the only PTI MPA from the city who was also elected in the 2013 general elections.

Bilal Ghaffar, who was the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the PA, was appointed as president of the party’s Karachi chapter, whose general secretary MPA Saeed Afridi was also replaced with MNA Saifur Rehman.

Mubin Jatoi, a leader from rural Sindh, has been made provincial secretary general. After suffering an embarrassing defeat recently in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved all organisations of his party across the country.