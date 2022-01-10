1,500 Islamabad policemen participating in Murree rescue operation

Islamabad: More than 1,500 cops of Islamabad police are participating in the rescue operations and shifting tourists to safer places stuck in Murree due to heavy snowfall there.
Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younus is directly supervising Islamabad policemen who, along with other rescue teams, are participating in rescue work. More than 3,000 persons including women and children have been shifted so far while all possible resources are being used to assist tourists.
MARDAN: District police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three drug dealers and also seized arms and drugs during...
SUKKUR: An NGO, Legal Aid Society, has offered help to resolve the issues of people.Reports said that an awareness...
SUKKUR: A modern telemetry system meant for measuring water level in Indus River valued over Rs320 million was sold at...
SUKKUR: Director General Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooque Bullo, has said that the...
SUKKUR: More than 23 percent children died in Tharparkar due to malnutrition of mothers as they suffer from...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
Comments