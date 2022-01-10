Eight booked for killing traffic warden

LAHORE: Manawan police registered a case against eight persons for killing a traffic warden in the limits of Manawan police a day ago.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim's paternal uncle Musaddiq. The victim Kashif Ameen and his uncle Musaddiq were on their way in a car when they found the road blocked by the accused Awais Ayub Butt by parking his car.

The victim exchanged hot words with the accused over road blockage and drove away from the scene. The accused Awais along with his accomplices chased the victim, approached him near his house and shot him to death.