NAB references based on solid evidence: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said NAB had filed references on the basis of solid evidences so that corrupt should be brought to justice as per law.

"The references are related to corruption, money laundering, assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large, etc," he said in a statement. He said NAB is absolutely committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption cases and requests are being filed for early hearings of all references. He said due to vigorous prosecution of NAB, 1,194 accused persons were convicted from Oct 10, 2017 to Nov 10, 2021 during the tenure of present management of NAB.

He said that NAB always believes working in accordance with law. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group and individual and our affiliation is with the State of Pakistan. He said people who are claiming about their innocence in the media should better request the concerned learned Accountability Courts to have hearing of their cases on a day-to-day basis where law will take its own course of action.

He said NAB had constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and the chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum. He said NAB is considered a role model organisation in the Saarc countries. The chairman said that NAB from Oct 2017 to Ovt, 2021 has recovered Rs 539 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements, which is a record achievement as compared to other years which shows a commitment and dedication of NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country. He said 1,264 corruption cases are under trial in various accountability courts of the country.