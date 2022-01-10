Two female burglars held

Islamabad:Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two female members of house burglars gang involved in theft incidents, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

A police team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq, lady police, and officials apprehended two female members of house burglars gang involved in theft incidents in areas of the Tarnol and recovered gold ornaments, cash, from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused in Tarnol Police Station and further investigation is underway from them.