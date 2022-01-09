Shortage of essential items as snowfall hits Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: Panic gripped the snowbound areas in Galiyat, which were badly affected by heavy snowfall on Friday night that claimed a number of precious lives in the jurisdiction of Murree.

The heavy snowfall on Saturday broke the previous record in Galiyat, which has disrupted the routine life of the locals as well as tourists.

The locals remained stuck indoors as dozens of link roads were blocked by snow or due to land-sliding, which has created havoc.

A severe shortage of food items, petrol, firewood, medicines and other necessities of life and days long electricity breakdown has added to the woes of the people in Galiyat where the local administration and the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has been unable to mitigate the miseries of the local people.

In many areas in Galiyat, land-sliding was reported that blocked the road at Charayin.

When contacted, GDA spokesman Ahsan Hameed said the authority was trying to clear the snow.

However, the locals were not satisfied with the progress as all roads including main Murree Road could not be opened.

They drew the attention of the government to the snow-covered link roads including Khanaspur Road, Riyala Road and other roads leading to remote localities were closed for vehicular traffic for the second day.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem said more than 7000 vehicles of tourists were stranded in Galiyat, which were rescued on Friday night despite the fact that heavy snowfall had blocked all the link roads. He dismissed reports about any loss of human lives in the jurisdiction of Abbottabad district and said that all deaths were reported from Murree.

On being contacted, District Police Officer Zahoor Baber Afridi also dismissed reports about any death in Abbottabad.

He said the police blocked all roads on Friday for tourists due to heavy snowfall and land-sliding. He said the police rescued six families who were stranded in their cars near Changla Gali and evacuated them to reach local hotels.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation started in Galiyat to provide food and shelter not only to tourists but also to locals who have been facing acute shortage of food, medicines and fuel.

The Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Abbottabad police, line departments, Rescue 115 and a number of volunteers are engaged in helping the people.

The local administration rescued a number of vehicles carrying tourists stranded in the snow.