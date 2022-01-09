Film festival on 15th: A ‘Film Mela’ celebrating art would be held in an open air theatre at Shakarparian on January 15. Rumatics Films in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) would organise the film ‘mela’. The ‘mela’ organiser has started bookings for food stalls at the premises, said a press release issued here. Hareem Rasheed, Firaq e Aman (The Band), Samaj the Band and others would also perform at the film mela. The entry will be free.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board will complete modalities to hold guided tours to Leopard...
Islamabad : Sustainable Development Policy Institute and ILKE Foundation for Science, Culture and Education, Istanbul,...
Islamabad: The weather system producing rain and snowfall has started weakening and weather will remain clear in most...
Islamabad : DIG Awais Ahmed paid a visit to police station Sabzi Mandi and checked the record of cases of heinous...
Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in...
LAHORE: South Asia Partnership Pakistan and Aurat Foundation held a convention on women’s political participation...
