Film festival on 15th: A ‘Film Mela’ celebrating art would be held in an open air theatre at Shakarparian on January 15. Rumatics Films in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) would organise the film ‘mela’. The ‘mela’ organiser has started bookings for food stalls at the premises, said a press release issued here. Hareem Rasheed, Firaq e Aman (The Band), Samaj the Band and others would also perform at the film mela. The entry will be free.