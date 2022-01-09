Cold weather, scattered rain predicted

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with scattered rain continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

In Lahore the rain continued till early Saturday and as per Met officials Lakshmi Chowk witnessed 74mm rain, AP 64 mm, Johar Town 60 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Mughal Pura 56 mm, Shahi Qilla 55 mm, Shahdara and Nishter Town 52 mm, Jail Road 51 mm, Gulberg 48 mm, Samanabad 47 mm, Tajpura 45 mm, Iqbal Town 43 mm, Chowk Nakhuda 39 mm and Upper Mall 37 mm.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday (today).

Met officials predicted that cold weather was expected in most parts of the country while dense fog was likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They further predicted that rain with snow over hills was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Rawalpindi (Chaklala 85, Shamsabad 74), Islamabad (AP 78, Golra 77, ZP, Bokra 74, Saidpur 70), Mangla 76, Gujranwala 70, Jhelum 62, Narowal 61, Sialkot (AP 60, City 54), M.B.Din 51, Gujrat, Attock 48, Hafizabad 45, Murree 43, Chakwal 34, Kasur 33, Okara 29, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar 25, Sargodha 18, Sahiwal, Layyah, Faisalabad 17, Khanewal 15, Joharabad 14, Jhang 09, Bahawalpur (City 09, AP 04), D.G.Khan 07, Multan (City, AP 03), Kot Addu 02, Khanpur 01, Muzaffarabad (AP 47, City 46), Rawalakot 41, Srinagar 38, Garhi Dupatta 31, Kakul 50, Dir (Upper 43, Lower 36), Saidu sharif 41, Cherat 39, Drosh 31, Balakot 30, Peshawar 26, Kalam, Mir Khani 25, Malam Jabba 24, DI Khan (City 21, AP 20), Pattan 16, Takht Bai 14, Bannu 13, Parachinar 11, Chitral 05, Gupis 09, Chillas 05, Sibbi, Zhob 08, Barkhan 06, Kohlu, Kalat 04, Tando Jam 04, Larkana 03 and Mithi 01 while snowfall was witnessed at Murree, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Gupis, Dir and Drosh.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 9°C and maximum was 14.5°C.