Transgender person found dead

A transgender person was found dead in bushes in the Malir Cantonment area on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the body of the transgender person, who appeared to be 35 years of age, was found in a plot near the Superhighway. Police said no torture or bullet mark was found on the body; however, they were waiting for the postmortem report.