Transgender person found dead

A transgender person was found dead in bushes in the Malir Cantonment area on Saturday.
After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the body of the transgender person, who appeared to be 35 years of age, was found in a plot near the Superhighway. Police said no torture or bullet mark was found on the body; however, they were waiting for the postmortem report.
Authorities at Karachi Airport on Saturday barred Dubai-bound 36 passengers from travelling after they were diagnosed...
The Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment of the Sindh government has taken serious notice of fake phone calls...
The Karachi Police Office has directed all Karachi range deputy inspector’s general to ensure that all subordinates...
After organising a multiparty conference and a traders’ conference on the disputed local government law, the...
Afaq Ahmed, chief of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement — commonly known as Haqiqi, a title the party no longer uses —...
Without so much as a nick to her scalp, Ms. Shahida had major brain surgery on a tumor that had grown to nearly the...
Comments