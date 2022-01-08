Two high profile criminals escape from police lock-up

SUKKUR: Two high profile criminals escaped from a police lockup at the Ghaheja Police Station, in district Shikarpur.
The high profile criminals, Yaro alias Baloucho Turt and Haleem alias Haloo Buriro, arrested in different cases of murder, highway robberies, motorcycle snatching and robberies escaped from the Ghaheja Police lock-up in the late hours of Wednesday night.
SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio suspended Station House Officer Ghulam Mustafa Abro, head muharar Ashiq Kehar, head constable Sikandar Mirani, police constables Tasawar Ali and Farooq Junejo and directed ASP Abdul Wahid Buriro to hold an inquiry. The police registered an FIR against them at the Ghaheja Police Station.
ASP Abdul Wahid Buriro said the incident took place due to the criminal negligence of the police. He said the police are conducting operation to apprehend the criminals.
