PTI workers’ convention: Khattak gets angry as workers chant slogans against inflation

ABBOTTABAD/MANSEHRA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was outraged when workers attending the workers’ convention chanted slogans against inflation on Thursday.

According the report, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was addressing a party workers convention in Mansehra in which some workers started chanting slogans against inflation in the country.

Pervez Khattak angrily warned the sloganeers that hypocrisy would not be tolerated in the party. "Just use Imran Khan’s slogan, whoever does hypocrisy in the party, I will remove him," he said.

He further said that inflation is all over the world due to which Imran Khan is also in a lot of trouble. Earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan promised a Rs20 billion development package for Abbottabad and several mega uplift schemes for the Mansehra district.He made the announcements while addressing the party workers conventions in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Azam Khan Swati, Umar Ayub, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, provincial cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, MNA Salih Muhammad Khan, Babar Saleem Swati Ahmad Hussain Shah and others were addressed on the occasions as well.

Speaking at the convention in Abbottabad, Mahmood Khan said the opinions and suggestions of workers were of vital importance in the democratic process and that was why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gave importance to them.

He said PTI would show power in the second phase of the local government elections and win the ballot by a majority. The chief minister said ‘mistakes’ committed in the first phase of local government elections would not be repeated, adding, "We will learn from those mistakes."

Mahmood Khan said the multiple uplift projects were underway in KP, including Abbottabad and Mansehra districts, which on completion would bring about a very positive change in the lives of people.

He urged the workers to create awareness among the masses about the development initiatives of the government. The chief minister said Rs1 billion had been approved for the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad.

Federal Minister Pervez Khattak said unity in the party is his first priority, adding party workers would be taken into confidence on every issue. Earlier, a number of workers, including former Tehsil Nazim Ishaque Zakriya protested at stage against the attitude of party leaders.

Addressing the party workers convention in Mansehra, the chief minister said the PTI faced the debacle in the first phase of the local government elections just because of its internal differences.

“We have to revive our party’s glory in the second phase of the local government elections as none other than our own differences led to our party’s defeat in the first phase of these elections in the province,” he explained.

The chief minister said work on mega development projects of a medical college, Datta Expressway and gravity follow water supply schemes would soon be inaugurated with rupees billion and completed in next two years.

He said that his party had decided to distribute the cheques of the Ehsaas programme, Health Cards and Jawan Cards with consultations and approval of the party workers. “We have seriously been thinking of bifurcating Mansehra into more districts and tehsils, which would be announced soon,” Mahmood Khan said.

The chief minister said he was here to attend the convention as a worker as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to get the party united to thwart conspiracies being hatched by the rival parties against the PTI in the province. “A strong Pakistan is our priority and to attain this objective, we are standing with Imran Khan,” the chief minister added.