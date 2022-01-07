Two days policy dialogue concluded

LAHORE: The two-day policy dialogue on ‘International law: The increasing role of public and private international law in the 21st century, organized by National School of Public Policy (NSPP)’s Executive Development Institute (EDI) was concluded here on Thursday.

Addressing the session, EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich, discussed the regulatory frameworks of public & private international law besides explaining its salient features. He stressed the need to discussing such issues for better negotiating treaties so as to promote Pakistan’s interests.

The policy dialogue ended with the panel discussion of former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice (retd) Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who delved upon better negotiating skills for bi-lateral and multi-lateral treatises for safeguarding Pakistan’s interests. They also talked about capacity building of negotiators of these treaties from government’s side. During the session, various topics including Border and Water Disputes with Afghanistan by Mansoor Ahmad Khan (Ambassador of Pakistan in to Afghanistan), Kashmir issue in the back drop of serious violations of legal bindings were

discussed.