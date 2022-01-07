PFA launches grand operation

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a grand operation against anti-health elements on the instructions of the prime minister here on Thursday.

Officials said PFA teams checked 118 hotels and restaurants across the province out of which 33 were fined for poor management while correction notices were issued to 79 restaurants for disposal of more than 200-kg of expired items.

Action against several hotels and restaurants was taken against the presence of expired food items, substandard storage, presence of insects and rotten vegetables. Restaurants across the province big or small were on the radar of Punjab Food Authority, said Food Authority DG.

He said according to the vision of the PM, all food points across the province will be checked under a uniform system.

Implementation of Punjab Food Authority rules was mandatory for food related business and providing healthy food from the field to the plate was top priority of the Punjab government, the DG said.

Widow’s pension amount recovered from relative: Lahore police recovered Rs 22 lakhs pension of a deceased employee from a relative and handed over it to the widow. According to details, Saeed Qazi's widow Shumaila Bibi received Rs22 lakh for her husband's pension and gratuity one year ago.

Abdul Jabbar, nephew of Shumaila Bibi, with the help of his colleague Munir Ahmed, forged and withdrew all the money from the woman's bank account. The victim met CCPO Lahore who assigned SSP Discipline to look into the matter. Police recovered the money from the accused and handed over to the woman.