Ex-provincial minister joins JUIF

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Habibur Rehman Tanoli and his son announced to join the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) here on Wednesday.

Habibur Rehman Tanoli and his son Fahad Habib Tanoli advocate announced to join the JUIF at a gathering at the residence of former provincial minister Habibur Rehman Tanoli here. Speaking on the occasion, provincial head of JUIF Maulana Attaur Rehman said that his party would win the second phase of the local government elections across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Our party has emerged as the biggest single political party in the first phase of the local government elections in the province and we will also win the second phase of these elections,” said Maulana Attaur Rehman.

The JU-F provincial head said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had suffered an embarrassing defeat in the first phase of the LG elections.