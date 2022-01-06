Breeding Facility Rules notified

PESHAWAR: Provincial government has made the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Breeding Facility Rules, 2021, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.
The notification from the KP Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department stated that the government made the rules in exercise of the powers conferred by section-69 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation and Management) Act, 2015 (KP Act No 1 of 2015), read with section 43 thereof.
