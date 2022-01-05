Better spirits

The year 2021 was not favourable to the people of Pakistan. It has taken the lives of numerous legends, including Dr A Q Khan and Umer Sharif. It has also witnessed numerous unfortunate tragedies in which a number of people lost their lives. The number of reported rape cases was over 2000 across the country. Crimes of the most heinous nature were reported on social media before the authorities took notice. These ranged from child abuse to brutal murders and countless instances of sexual harassment. Incidents of mob violence and lynching were also recorded. The most recent of these was the shameful murder of a Sri Lankan national.

But, at the same time, the year had its highlights as well. Pakistan managed to keep the Covid-19 pandemic from getting out of control. Lockdowns on educational institutes finally ended and life resumed its usual course to some extent. It is hoped that 2022 will be bright for Pakistan and the world, and that we will see a reduction in – if not eradication of – poverty, corruption, unemployment. It is also hoped that the law and order situation will improve and lessons will be heeded from the incidences of the past year to improve the situation of human rights in the country – and that the state shall find a way to remedy the countless grievances of the people.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana