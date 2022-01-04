Protesters, policemen injured in Landikotal scuffle

LANDIKOTAL: Several policemen and protesters were injured in a scuffle and tear-gas shelling at Michini checkpost on Monday when police tried to stop the protest rally of Khugakhel tribesmen, who were moving towards the Torkham border where they had to start their sit-in against the National Logistics Cell (NLC) for its alleged grabbing of locals’ property. The protesters, led by Mufti Muhammad Ejaz, Mirajuddin Shinwari and Zakaria Shinwari, were holding black flags and chanted slogans against the NLC.

They first gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk in Landikotal Bazaar where several of their elders spoke to them. They later started their protest march towards the Torkham border, almost seven kilometres from Landikotal bazaar. Pak-Afghan Highway was blocked for all kinds of traffic during the protest.

Police had already taken positions at the Michini checkpost to stop the mob from proceeding towards the border. Protesters had put a huge heap of mud on the road to block the road near Michini check-post. Police also arrested a few protesters who were later released, sources said.

Police said they had received orders to control the situation and stop the protesters from entering Torkham border town. Several policemen and protesters were injured in the scuffle and police fired tear gas bullets at Michini check post to disperse the mob.

The Injured cops and protesters were taken to Landikotal hospital. Mufti Ejaz Shinwari, Muqtadar Shah Afridi and others alleged that the NLC had illegally occupied the land of Khugakhel tribe.

They demanded the government to stop construction work on their land. The speakers said hundreds of their shops, hotels and offices were forcibly closed and NCL started construction there illegally.

The Khugakhel elders alleged that Frontier Corps (FC) was supporting NLC to grab their property at the Torkham border. They warned of continuing the protest at the Michini checkpost till their demands were accepted. The Landikotal-Torkham road remained closed till the filing of this report while long queues of loaded and empty trucks were seen stranded on the road in the cold weather.