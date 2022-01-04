Best relations with PML-Q: CM

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister and PA Speaker agreed to further strengthen the working relationship between coalition parties, the PTI and the PML-Q, and decided to jointly take part in local governments’ elections. The chief minister said that there was the best working relationship with the PML-Q, adding that the consultation process on important issues would be continued. The journey of public service would be accelerated and the critics would be responded through performance by the government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the durable work done by the PTI-led government was unique as significant relief had been provided to the masses. Opposition had no narrative or any strategy for the welfare of the people, he added.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi vowed to jointly work for providing relief to the masses and emphasised that the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity. The consultation process would be continued to choose joint candidates for LG elections, he added.

Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

SACM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesman for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar while reacting to a media talk of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said his statement is detrimental to the federation and alleged that the PPP has no regard for patients or people of Sindh.

The patients are facing troubles in Sindh hospitals and deaths of children in Tharparkar are another proof of inefficiency of the Sindh government. Murtaza Wahab should keep in mind the dilapidated Sindh health system before criticising the Naya Pakistan National Health Card which is a historic step of the PTI government, he said.

No government could launch such a unique programme as every family in Punjab would get free treatment facilities by March through this scheme. The Punjab government has made record corona vaccination and people from every province come to Punjab for treatment. Punjab has healed the wounds of ailing humanity and it has never claimed to provide medical services to people of other provinces. Punjab has never indulged in itself in parochialism and Murtaza Wahab should remember Punjab was providing better services to patients, the SACM.

Murtaza Wahab has proved that approach of the Sindh government was very limited as the Punjab government under CM Usman Buzdar has always extended cooperation to other provinces, the SACM said.