QBR hosting to help promote positive image of country: Arif

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, who is the chief of the Commonwealth Games Association of Pakistan, has said that the warm reception accorded to the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Relay Baton, which arrived in the port city for the first time, by Karachiites will help paint the positive image of the country abroad.

“The overwhelming turn-out of the citizens at Queen’s relay baton receptions in Karachi is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan’s is a sports-loving nation and it will help us restore and host international sporting events in the country which in turn would promote peace and harmony in the society.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by Queen’s relay baton Organising Committee Chairperson Fatima Lakhani to celebrate the successful holding of the baton’s handing over events in the city.

POA Secretary-General Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary-General Muhammad Jahangir, Organising Committee Deputy Chairman Syed Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Tehmina Asif, Veena Masood, Nargis Rahimtoola, Asif Azim, Parvez Ahmed, Col Nasir, Imtiaz Ahmed and Asghar Baloch among other sports dignitaries and organisers who attended this grand reception.