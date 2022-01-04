PIA starts Sialkot-Dubai operations

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has commenced its operation from Sialkot to Dubai scheduling two flights a week, a statement said on Monday.

A ceremony was held at Sialkot International Airport on the inauguration of PIA’s first flight PK 179, which was attended by government officials and PIA office-bearers. Talking on the occasion, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated officials and saying that the airline would take all necessary steps in providing air travel facilities.

He instructed the concerned officials to facilitate the passengers. A Cake cutting ceremony was also held at the airport and passengers were presented with flowers. At the inauguration, Usman Dar, special assistant to PM for youth affairs, Chaudhry Ikhlaq, provincial minister of special education in Punjab, and Khawaja Masood, chairman at Sialkot International Airport were also present.

The first flight took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night. PIA is now operating twice a week flights from Sialkot to Dubai and has 31 flights per week to Dubai from different cities of Pakistan.