Choosing health

Cigarette smoke contains a number of harmful substances that pose risk to the lives of smokers and those around them. Recently, the staggering number of smoking-related deaths have forced cigarette companies to work on alternative products that reduce the risks of smoking.
These products, such as vapes and e-cigarettes, have been deemed 95 percent less harmful than regular cigarettes by Public Health England. Although a number of these alternatives are available in Pakistan, there is a lack of awareness and education regarding them. If they are regulated and due awareness is created regarding their reduced impact on health, it is hoped that fewer people will suffer the problems associated with smoking.
Maha Rais
Karachi
