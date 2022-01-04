This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the unsanitary conditions of Arija in Larkana district. The town officer entrusted with the duty of ensuring the cleanliness of streets and drains has failed to do his job. As a result, residents are left with no option but to clean the drains themselves.

Despite repeated complaints and reminders to the officer, things have not improved. Sweepers are sent after every reminder and then they disappear till the next one. On the other hand, areas in which residents are more affluent get cleaned regularly. It seems that the local bodies system has been hijacked by influential individuals, who do not empathise with the problems people are facing. There is no accountability of those in power. Those officers who have failed to perform their duties towards people should be penalised accordingly.

Nazeer Ahmed Arijo

Larkana