Prince Charles pays tribute to human rights defenders

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles urged people in a New Year message to "take a moment" to recognise those "standing up for freedom and human rights" around the world.

The heir to the throne paid tribute to people in places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar facing political and religious persecution and insecurity alongside increasingly dire humanitarian situations.

"As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights," he said on Saturday.

"In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organisations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance.

"I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be."

The Prince of Wales, 73 -- in line to succeed his 95-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth II -- was active on the global political stage in 2021, addressing both the G20 summit in Rome and the COP26 UN climate change gathering in Scotland.

He also made tours of Jordan and Egypt, following a hiatus amid the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

His mother faced a torrid year which saw her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, die aged 99 and then the monarch herself was forced to cancel numerous engagements after being advised to rest on medical grounds.