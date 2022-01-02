Madadgar-15 received 2.49m calls, arrested 700 suspects in 2021

The Security and Emergency Services Division of the Sindh Police has issued its annual report of Madadgar- 15 for the year 2021.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Security Division said that in continuation of the past practice, the police force Madadgar-15 played a significant role with other law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime during the previous year.

According to the report, 2,499,235 calls were received at Madadgar-15 call centre last year, out of which 641,177 calls proved to be prank.

As many as 151,622 complaints were dealt with timely and effectively. The Madadgar-15 force, acting swiftly on citizens’ calls, arrested 701 suspects in 2021 and handed them over to the relevant police stations for further legal proceedings.

In addition, 152 pistols, 167 motorcycles, 20 cars, 40 fake pistols, 133 cellphones, six rickshaws and other valuables items were recovered from those arrested.

Madadgar-15 is an important sub-unit of the Sindh Police serving under the umbrella of the Security and Emergency Services Division. It is being revived and set up as per modern requirements.

After changes at administrative and management levels, the response time of Madadgar-15 has been reduced to 7-10 minutes from 30-40 minutes in any emergency situation.

On this occasion, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed appealed to the citizens to use the helpline number 15 only in case of emergency so that the services of Madadgar-15 could be utilised for the protection of public life and property.

In collaboration with other departments of the Sindh police and law enforcement agencies, the Foreigners’ Security Cell is playing a significant role to provide security to the consulates, diplomats, missions, foreign projects and visiting delegations from different countries in Karachi. It has also released its annual report for the year of 2021.

Foreign Security Cell

DIG Maqsood Ahmed said that in the year 2021, the Foreign Security Cell (FSC) has been providing security to CPEC and non-CPEC projects, foreign trade centres, United Nation offices and other foreigners’ locations throughout the year.

The FSC is supervising security arrangements at the consulates of various countries, particularly the US, Iran, Saudi, China and Britain. To beef up the security measures, FSC personnel conducted security drills at the US Consulate and the British Deputy High Commission Karachi.

The unit also provides escorts and police personnel during the movement of foreign dignitaries from their arrival to departure.

Court police

In collaboration with other departments of the Sindh police, the court police are playing significant role to strengthen security during the transportation of under-trial prisoners to and from the courts.

An annual report for the year of 2021 says the court police have been producing 1,000-1,200 under-trial prisoners before the courts on a daily basis.

The provision of security to hardcore terrorists during their appearance at courts was a big challenge for Sindh police, but since the establishment and upgradation of the court police force, which is now working under the command of the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, this challenge, as well as the needs of the security of the prisoners, is being met successfully.

The court police are also responsible for the transportation of prisoners to the other prisons all over Pakistan. Besides, it provides guards and prison vans for OPD and medical treatment of under-trial prisoners at different hospitals on a daily basis.

Moreover, guards during the repatriation of Indian fishermen and Afghan nationals to their countries are also provided by the court police.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed said the court police were dealing with the sensitive security matter of prisoners smoothly, which was worth appreciable.