KP Assembly sees debate on child kidnapping incidents

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday saw a heated debate on the rising incidents of child kidnapping in the province as opposition members complained about the ‘failure’ of the law-enforcement agencies to recover them.

Speaking on her adjournment motion, Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) informed the House that a girl child Zainab, who had been kidnapped eight months ago, could not be recovered thus far.

She said the kidnapping of 2,960 children in one year was a matter of concern. If a kidnapped child was not recovered in 72 hours, then his or her recovery became almost impossible, she said, adding the government and authorities concerned have to take effective measures for finding a solution to this problem.

She said the kidnapping of children was on the rise and it was ironic the quarters concerned had not differentiated between the missing and kidnapped persons.

There was a dire need to establish a special cell for kidnapped children’s cases, she added. She said mobile app ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ was ineffective and the kidnappers and habitual criminals were at large due to defects in the investigation system and failure of the law-enforcers.

She said there was no forensic laboratory in the province and cases of sexual abuse acts were sent to Punjab despite the fact that sufficient funds were being provided to the police.

She said that in August 2021, three brothers and a sister went missing in Swat and the parents appealed to the chief minister but they could not be recovered.

In March 2021, a girl went missing in Kohat and her body was found the next day, she added.

In January 2021 a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped in Lower Dir, a girl went missing from Nauthia locality in Peshawar and another girl child was kidnapped from Ziarat Kaka Sahib in Nowshera and later killed which showed the performances of law-enforcement agencies, she noted with concern.

She said many cases of sexual harassment and kidnapping of children were not reported.

The woman lawmaker said that Zainab’s mother was still waiting for the return of her daughter.

Taking part in the debate, independent MPA from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Wazir said the number of cases involving kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and mobile snatching was on the rise in the province.

In Waziristan, he added, the situation was getting worse with each passing day. He maintained that killings were taking place over land disputes, enmities and other issues on a daily basis but the police failed to control the situation.

The discussion on the issue was continuing when Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, who presided over the session, adjourned the sitting until January 3, 2022.

Mian Nisar Gul of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) on a point of order raised the issue of energy shortage in the province, saying despite the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict natural gas shortage had brought life to a standstill.

He said domestic consumers were facing gas loadshedding, CNG stations remained closed and business came to a halt due to energy shortage despite the fact KP was producing more gas than its consumption. He complained that gas was being supplied to Punjab but was not available for the consumers of KP even in the areas where gas was produced.

He asked for constituting a parliamentary committee to visit the gas producing areas and monitor the supply situation.

The assembly unanimously adopted the KP (Regularization of Services of Employees of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2021 paving the way for regularization of employees in the merged districts. The House also passed the Upper Swat Development Authority, Bill, 2021.