Truck driver’s 110-year sentence reduced

LOS ANGELES: A truck driver whose 110 year sentence over a deadly crash sparked outrage had his jail term reduced to ten years late on Thursday.

More than 4.5 million people, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian, called for a reduction in Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ punishment, which the judge handing it down noted was the result of mandatory sentencing rules in the US state of Colorado.

Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant, was transporting timber in April 2019 when his brakes failed on a downhill stretch, and he did not use an emergency exit ramp.