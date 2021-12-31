Quaid's Day celebrated

Islamabad: Keeping up the tradition, IMCG (PG) Margala F-7/4 celebrated Quaid’s Day on December Thursday to commemorate the contribution of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at. A lecture was delivered on the iron will and determination as well as intelligence of the Quaid-i-Azam. The students paid homage to the great leader through tributary poems, songs and a drama. The chief guest, Professor Mohammad Arshad, addressed the audience. He asked the students to follow the advice of Quaid-i-Azam to make Pakistan the State that the great leader envisioned. At the end, the chief guest was presented with a token of gratitude.