Quaid's Day celebrated

Islamabad: Keeping up the tradition, IMCG (PG) Margala F-7/4 celebrated Quaid’s Day on December Thursday to commemorate the contribution of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at. A lecture was delivered on the iron will and determination as well as intelligence of the Quaid-i-Azam. The students paid homage to the great leader through tributary poems, songs and a drama. The chief guest, Professor Mohammad Arshad, addressed the audience. He asked the students to follow the advice of Quaid-i-Azam to make Pakistan the State that the great leader envisioned. At the end, the chief guest was presented with a token of gratitude.
Islamabad : Unesco Regional Science Bureau for Asia and Pacific Director Mohammad Djelid has stressed the need for the...
Islamabad : The climate change ministry has decided to speed up efforts along with stakeholders to functionalise three...
Islamabad : To celebrate 70 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, the All Pakistan China...
Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that the energy...
Islamabad : The teaching and non-teaching staffers of the Federal Directorate of Education have decided to go on...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to deal with those involved in...
Comments