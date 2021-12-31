Four die in Quetta JUI rally blast

QUETTA: Four people have died while 14 others sustained injuries after an explosion occurred at Quetta's Jinnah Road, Geo News reported Thursday.
According to the police, the explosion took place near the Science College at Jinnah Road. Witnesses told the police that glass windows of buildings situated in the vicinity of the blast were shattered as security forces and rescue officials reached the site of the explosion.
The injured have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital, the police added, while three people who sustained injuries are reported to be in critical condition. Following an initial probe into the incident, the Director-General of Police Syed Fida Hussain Shah said that 2.5 kilogrammes of explosives were planted on a pole near the site of the blast.
He said that an event organised by the JUIF was underway, and as soon as it ended, the explosion took place near the gate of the venue. Shah said that complete security has been ensured at the venue of the political gathering. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo earlier condemned the incident and instructed the IGP to submit a report related to the blast. At the same time, the provincial adviser to the chief minister on the interior was directed to further improve the security situation of the city.
Adviser to the Chief Minister on Interior Raza Langoo had said that the blast occurred through a remote-controlled device, while a probe was being carried out.
“Terrorists aim to target civilians,” he had said.
