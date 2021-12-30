IHC seeks comments on plea against LB system

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents till January 11, in a petition against new local body system in federal capital.
The bench also served notice to Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance in the case.
Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of the IHC heard the case filed by Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi against new local government ordinance.
The petitioner had adopted the stance that new local body system was contradicting with the Constitution and prayed the court to set it aside. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.
